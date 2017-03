PODGORICA, March 27 The Euro 2016 Group G qualifier between Montenegro and Russia was abandoned midway through the second half on Friday after crowd trouble and a scuffle between players.

The game was delayed by 35 minutes when Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was hit in the head by a flare soon after kickoff.

Midway through the second half a scuffle ensued between players by the touchline, with Eastern Europe's Sport Klub television saying a missile hurled from the terraces appeared to hit another Russian player.

The score was 0-0 at the time and German referee Deniz Aytekin ordered the players back into the dressing room for the second time moments after Montenegro keeper Vukasin Poleksic saved a Roman Shirokov penalty. (editing by Justin Palmer)