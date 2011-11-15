PODGORICA Nov 15 Czech Republic claimed a place at the Euro 2012 finals after beating Montenegro 1-0 away in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday thanks to a late goal from Petr Jiracek.

The Czechs, who qualified 3-0 on aggregate, were content to defend their 2-0 first-leg lead and were not really troubled until the second half when Montenegro stepped up the pressure.

The home side missed some golden opportunities to claw their way back into the tie with striker Mirko Vucinic heading over the bar late on and missing another chance minutes later when Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech saved his shot and the rebound.

Jiracek put the outcome beyond doubt in the 81st minute when he side-footed the ball past Montenegro keeper Mladen Bozovic who could only deflect it into the net. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Ken Ferris)