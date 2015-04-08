(Adds Montenegro reaction)

April 8 Russia have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Montenegro following their Euro 2016 qualifier in Podgorica last month which was abandoned because of crowd trouble, UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) assessed a number of incidents during the match which was abandoned after 67 minutes with the score at 0-0, including the setting off of fireworks and objects being thrown on to the pitch.

"The CEDB has decided to declare the above-mentioned match as forfeited," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

"As a consequence, the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) is deemed to have lost the game 3-0."

Montenegro have also been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors and were fined 50,000 euros ($54,070).

"All things considered, the UEFA decision is what we expected and we will not appeal it," Montenegrin Football Association general secretary Momir Djurdjevac was quoted as saying by daily Vijesti.

"In the upcoming period, our priority is to reinstate a good atmosphere on the terraces so that the national team can enjoy the home support they deserve from the true fans.

"The game against Austria will be a real test of our ability to do that, as will all the following home matches in (2018 World Cup) qualifying."

Russia were fined 25,000 euros for the "improper conduct of (their) supporters".

The game was first delayed by 33 minutes when Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was hit on the head by a flare thrown from the Montenegro section of the ground soon after kickoff.

He had to come off and was taken to hospital suffering from burns.

Midway through the second half a scuffle ensued between players near the touchline and Russia midfielder Dmitri Kombarov was hit by a missile, prompting the referee to abandon the game.

"The punishment handed down to Montenegro is down to the letter of the law," Vyacheslav Koloskov, honorary president of the Russian Football Union, told the TASS news agency.

"This is exactly how I thought things would pan out. The most important thing is the technical defeat has been awarded. Our side can be happy."

Koloskov also confirmed that Russia would not appeal against the fine they were handed.

"During the current climate, 25,000 euros is a significant amount for the Russian Football Union," he said.

"On the other hand, it is a minimal fine. I don't think anyone from our side will launch a protest."

A 3-0 victory for Russia kept them third in Group G on eight points, five behind leaders Austria. Montenegro stayed fourth on five points.

($1 = 0.9247 euros)