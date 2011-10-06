By Petar Komnenic
| PODGORICA
PODGORICA Oct 6 Montenegro will rest players
for their Euro 2012 qualifier against Group G leaders England in
order to have a better chance of beating Switzerland in their
final match, new coach Branko Brnovic said on Thursday.
Brnovic, who replaced Zlatko Kranjcar as coach following
September's defeat by Wales, said Milan Jovanovic, Nikola
Drincic and Marko Basa would not play in Friday's clash in
Podgorica, along with the injured Mitar Novakovic.
Montenegro could still beat England to top spot and
automatic qualification for the tournament in Poland and
Ukraine.
Brnovic knows, however, that victory in Friday's match would
not be enough to seal second place and a two-legged
qualification playoff unless Switzerland, who are also chasing
the runners-up spot, failed to beat Wales.
"If I knew that Wales were going to beat Switzerland, I
would field my strongest team," Brnovic told a news conference
on Thursday.
"However we have eight players on one yellow card and we
have to reduce the risk.
"If we were complete, I am sure that we would win, but I
still do believe in this team.
"Unfortunately, we do have to think about next game."
Montenegro, who first played as an independent nation in the
2010 World Cup qualifiers, are six points behind England in
second having played one match fewer. Switzerland are third and
three points further adrift.
Montenegro captain Mirko Vucinic said cool heads would be
required if they are to prevail on Friday.
"Our motive is huge, but we have to control our emotions. We
are not afraid of anybody, and we will try to win," he said.
"Who knows when we might be in this situation again to go on
such huge competition."
