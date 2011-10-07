PODGORICA Oct 7 England booked a place at Euro
2012 with a 2-2 draw away to Montenegro in their final Group G
match on Friday although an easy night turned sour when striker
Wayne Rooney was sent off and the visitors conceded a
last-minute equaliser.
Needing just a point to guarantee top spot in the group,
goals by Ashley Young and Darren Bent had England 2-0 up after
just 31 minutes on a rainy night in the Balkans.
But Elsad Zverotic volleyed a reply for the hosts with the
final kick of the first half and Andrija Delibasic headed a
dramatic equaliser to guarantee Montenegro second place and a
playoff spot.
Rooney, who had been involved in both England goals,
received a straight red card for a petulant kick on Miodrag
Dzudovic with a little under 20 minutes remaining and will miss
the start of next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.
