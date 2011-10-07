PODGORICA Oct 7 England booked a place at Euro 2012 with a 2-2 draw away to Montenegro in their final Group G match on Friday although an easy night turned sour when striker Wayne Rooney was sent off and the visitors conceded a last-minute equaliser.

Needing just a point to guarantee top spot in the group, goals by Ashley Young and Darren Bent had England 2-0 up after just 31 minutes on a rainy night in the Balkans.

But Elsad Zverotic volleyed a reply for the hosts with the final kick of the first half and Andrija Delibasic headed a dramatic equaliser to guarantee Montenegro second place and a playoff spot.

Rooney, who had been involved in both England goals, received a straight red card for a petulant kick on Miodrag Dzudovic with a little under 20 minutes remaining and will miss the start of next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)