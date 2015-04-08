April 8 Russia have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Montenegro following their Euro 2016 qualifier in Podgorica last month which was abandoned because of crowd trouble, UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) assessed a number of incidents during the match which was abandoned after 67 minutes, including the setting off fireworks and throwing objects on to the pitch.

"The CEDB has decided to declare the above-mentioned match as forfeited," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

"As a consequence, the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) is deemed to have lost the game 3-0."

Montenegro have also been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors and were fined $50,000.

