PODGORICA, Sept 8 Montenegro sacked their
Croatian coach Zlatko Kranjcar and named former international
midfielder Branko Brnovic as his replacement on Thursday after
last week's 2-1 Euro 2012 qualifying defeat by Wales.
The result left Montenegro second in the group on 11 points
from six games, six behind England who have played a game more
and need a draw when they visit the Montenegrins on Oct. 7 to
seal a berth in next year's finals.
Third-placed Switzerland are three points adrift of
Montenegro and play them at home in a potentially decisive final
group match on Oct. 11.
"The Montenegrin Football Association (FSCG) executive board
has made a unanimous decision to relieve Kranjcar of his
duties," the body's secretary general Momir Djurdjevac told a
news conference.
"We were in a good position to win a playoff berth or even
qualify automatically for the Euro 2012 finals and Kranjcar
bears most of the blame for the team's slip-ups which have dealt
a blow to our chances.
"I know many people will wonder whether sacking Kranjcar was
the right thing to do because he made a great start but it was
the only possible decision," said Djurdjevac.
FSCG president Dejan Savicevic added: "I feel sorry for
Kranjcar and it wasn't easy for me to support his dismissal
because I appointed him, but his commitment had deteriorated
rapidly since February."
Montenegro won their opening three qualifiers against Wales,
Bulgaria and Swizterland under Kranjcar, who took over from
Zoran Filipovic in 2010.
Following the three 1-0 wins, the Montenegrins held England
to a 0-0 stalemate at Wembley and drew 1-1 at home with Bulgaria
before suffering their first competitive defeat under Kranjcar,
who had steered his native Croatia to the 2006 World Cup.
Brnovic, who made six appearances for Yugoslavia and 21 for
Serbia and Montenegro, faces a difficult task to keep alive
Montenegro's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2012.
The tiny Adriatic republic, which gained independence from
its state union with Serbia in 2006, are playing in only their
second tournament as an independent nation, having won just one
of their 10 matches in the 2010 World Cup qualifying.