SHOWCASE-Soccer-Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
Nov 15 Montenegro 0 Czech Republic 1 - Euro 2012 qualifying playoff, second leg result
Czech Republic win 3-0 on aggregate
In Podgorica
Scorer: Petr Jiracek 81
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
Teams:
Montenegro: 1-Mladen Bozovic, 21-Stefan Savic, 2-Savo Pavicevic, 17-Elsad Zverotic, 20-Miodrag Dzudovic, 18-Nikola Drincic, 19-Vladimir Bozovic (10-Radomir Djalovic 80), 8-Stevan Jovetic, 9-Mirko Vucinic, 14-Dejan Damjanovic (7-Simon Vukcevic 76), 11-Fatos Beqiraj (23-Andrija Delibasic 58)
Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech, 6-Tomas Sivok, 2-Theodor Gebreselassie, 5-Roman Hubnik, 3-Michal Kadlec, 10-Tomas Rosicky, 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 14-Vaclav Pilar (18-Daniel Kolar 69), 19-Petr Jiracek, 8-Tomas Pekhart (15-Milan Baros 84), 9-Jan Rezek (12-Zdenek Pospech 60)
First leg: Czech Republic 2 Montenegro 0
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.