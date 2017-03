PODGORICA, March 27 Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was hit on the head by a flare in the first minute of their Euro 2016 Group G qualifier away to Montenegro on Friday forcing the match to be suspended.

Akinfeev appeared to be seriously injured and was wheeled off the pitch on a stretcher as German referee Deniz Aytekin ordered the teams back to the dressing rooms.

