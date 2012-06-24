June 24 Samir Nasri's foul-mouthed rant at a
reporter following France's lacklustre 2-0 defeat by Spain in
their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Saturday was "very, very bad"
for his image, coach Laurent Blanc has said.
"It is very regrettable but it's a problem between Samir and
the press. It is very, very bad for his image but when this is
done when he's with France it's also bad for the team's image,"
Blanc told French TV station TF1 on Sunday.
"From what I gathered, he lacked respect towards the
journalist who at some point also lacked respect towards him."
Midfielder Nasri had already been involved in a row with the
media at the tournament when he muttered "shut up" after scoring
the equaliser in France's 1-1 draw against England in their
opening game.
"I had told him what I thought about this (after the first
incident) but apparently he did not get the message," added
Blanc.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Writing by Mark Meadows; editing
by Justin Palmer)