WARSAW, June 7 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Netherlands and Denmark at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine:

* The Dutch have not lost to Denmark in regulation playing time in eight meetings since 1967 - though they did suffer a reverse at the Euro 1992 finals in Sweden when they went out on penalties after a 2-2 draw with the Danes in the semi-finals. Denmark went on to win the final against Germany.

* Netherlands have an astonishing record in recent competitive games, winning 23 of their last 25. Their only defeats were the extra time 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final two years ago and a 3-2 reverse to Sweden in their last, and meaningless, qualifying game for the Euro 2012 finals in October last year. Their last draw was more than five years (and 37 games) ago, a 0-0 with Romania in a Euro 2008 qualifier in Rotterdam.

* Since winning the 1988 European championship in West Germany, the Dutch have been remarkably consistent in Euro and World Cup tournaments, advancing out of the group at every finals they have taken part in.

* Denmark won their last four group qualifying games and come into the tournament unbeaten in their last six competitive matches.

* Since their shock 1992 title win, Denmark have been disappointing in Euro finals and have won just two matches in the three tournaments they have played since. They failed to qualify for the 2008 tournament in Austria and Switzerland.

* Denmark have scored only two goals in their last five games against the Dutch. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)