By Simon Evans
| KHARKIV, June 12
KHARKIV, June 12 Germany and Netherlands, who
face each other in Euro 2012 Group B on Wednesday, have had some
passionate and occasionally heated encounters in the past but
both teams say the long-standing rivalry between the two teams
has mellowed.
The encounters began in earnest with the emergence of the
Dutch as a global football powerhouse in the 1970s, particularly
after Germany's 2-1 final victory at the 1974 World Cup.
The 1990 World Cup round-of-16 win for the West Germans
included an infamous incident where Dutch defender Frank
Rijkaard spat at Rudi Voeller and both were sent off.
While the fans may still feel the resonance of clashes from
the past between the two neighbours, the current crop of players
said Wednesday's game at the Metalist Stadium is just about
three points.
"The games, especially in tournaments, were legendary, great
games and some of the most interesting and some of the best
matches of last 20-30 years," Germany coach Joachim Loew told
reporters on Tuesday.
"It will be very intense and technical game. (But) it's
nothing more than a (typical) big rivalry.
"These things that happened in the past are part of history,
what happened with Rijkaard and Voeller for example.
"Now there are a lot of Dutch players playing in Germany -
they feel comfortable in the stadiums and with their clubs."
Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger said that as far
as he was concerned there was no real grudge between the teams
to speak of.
"I don't feel any rivalry, I just feel we are playing a game
against a very good team. I don't think there is any situation
from the past that plays any role for us," he said.
Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder agreed there was
nothing adding an extra edge to Wednesday's game.
"No, it's the same like playing against any other big team.
They are among the favourites, so are we and it doesn't matter
if against Germany or another big team. There is a lot at stake
and it's a big game," he said.
Whether or not the tone on both sides will be the same after
Wednesday's clash remains to be seen with the Dutch desperate
for a win after losing their opener 1-0 to Denmark.
Germany beat Portugal by the same score.
(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Mark Meadows)