EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 2 Robin van Persie hit four goals to inspire Netherlands to an 11-0 annihilation of San Marino in Euro 2012 qualifying on Friday.

The Dutch, the number one team in the world, never looked back after making a flying start with three goals in the first 17 minutes against soccer's lowest-ranked side.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Wesley Sneijder scored twice apiece and John Heitinga, Dirk Kuyt and Georginio Wijnaldum completed a record win for the home side.

The Dutch are top in Group E with 21 points from seven matches, six ahead of Sweden and Hungary.

