By Simon Evans
KHARKIV, June 12
KHARKIV, June 12 Clashes between Netherlands and
neighbours Germany always have extra spice but Wednesday's Euro
2012 Group B encounter is about much more than regional rivalry
after the Dutch began with a surprise defeat by Denmark.
A win in that game would have given Bert Van Marwijk's team
a little breathing space against the highly-fancied Germans but
now three points are a must.
"It is going to be a battle but we have to show that we can
become champions," said Netherlands defender John Heitinga.
"We have to win now, there's no excuse, and we are aware of
that. We know know we have to win against the Germans."
In the loss to the Danes Van Marwijk left Schalke 04 forward
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, the continent's top scorer in qualifying
with 12 goals in eight games, on the bench until 19 minutes from
time but he could now start the prolific striker.
If he does, Ibrahim Affelay, who was not impressive against
the Denmark, would likely be dropped to allow Robin Van Persie
to move to the left flank.
Regardless of the formation, the Dutch can ill afford a
repeat of the poor finishing they produced against the Danes
with Van Persie and Arjen Robben guilty of some bad
decision-making and poor execution.
At the back, first choice central defender Joris Mathijsen
could return to the starting lineup after resuming full
training. If he is deemed match fit then stand-in Ron Vlaar
would miss out.
FIRST STEP
Germany did not look convincing in their 1-0 win over
Portugal and coach Joachim Loew knows they must be sharper
against the Dutch and is demanding improvement in all areas.
"We have taken the first little step but the game against
Netherlands will be very different," Loew said.
"We have not taken a big step. We had games like the one
against Portugal also at the 2010 World Cup. (After winning
against Australia), we lost to Serbia.
Loew has hinted he may tinker with his formation but has
kept his cards close to his chest and says he won't let his
preparation by influenced by his opponents.
"I will not focus on the Dutch. It is us who need to push
our game plan through and to show our qualities," he said.
Against Portugal, Loew opted to start with forward Mario
Gomez and defender Mats Hummels in place of the more experienced
Miroslav Klose and Per Mertesacker.
This will be the eighth time the teams have met at a finals
tournament and the fifth occasion at the European Championship.
Germany have three wins against two for the Dutch and two draws.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Kharkiv, editing by Justin Palmer)