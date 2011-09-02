* Van Persie on target four times

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 2 Robin van Persie hit four goals to inspire Netherlands to an 11-0 annihilation of San Marino in Euro 2012 qualifying on Friday.

The Dutch, the number one team in the world, never looked back after making a flying start with three goals in the first 17 minutes against soccer's lowest-ranked side.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Wesley Sneijder scored twice apiece and John Heitinga, Dirk Kuyt and Georginio Wijnaldum completed a record win for the home side who lashed eight goals in the second period.

The Dutch are top of Group E with 21 points from seven matches, six ahead of Sweden and Hungary.

"I never thought about a record win," Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk told reporters. "I only really care about the implementation of our game plan against weak opposition.

"This match said my team is still developing. Outside of the last 15 minutes of the first half our performance approached perfection.

"It wasn't only beautiful football, it was also very effective."

Netherlands are almost certain to seal their place in the finals if they defeat Finland on Tuesday.

