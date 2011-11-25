ROTTERDAM, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Netherlands ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group E

P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 10 9 0 1 37 8 27 Sweden 10 8 0 2 31 11 24 Hungary 10 6 1 3 22 14 19 Finland 10 3 1 6 16 16 10 Moldova 10 3 0 7 12 16 9 San Marino 10 0 0 10 0 53 0

Results:

2010 Sept 3 San Marino A Won 5-0 (Huntelaar 3, Kuyt, Van

Nistelrooy) Sept 7 Finland H Won 2-1 (Huntelaar 2) Oct 8 Moldova A Won 1-0 (Huntelaar) Oct 12 Sweden H Won 4-1 (Huntelaar 2, Afellay 2)

2011 March 25 Hungary A Won 4-0 (Van der Vaart, Afellay,

Kuyt, Van Persie) March 28 Hungary H Won 5-3 (Van Persie, Sneijder,

Van Nistelrooy, Kuyt 2) Sept 2 San Marino H Won 11-0 (Van Persie 4, Sneijder 2,

Heitinga, Kuyt,

Huntelaar 2, Wijnaldum) Sept 6 Finland A Won 2-0 (Strootman, Luuk de Jong) Oct 7 Moldova H Won 1-0 (Huntelaar) Oct 11 Sweden A Lost 2-3 Huntelaar, Kuyt)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (12 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 8 (1976, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Winners: 1988

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 2nd

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Bert van Marwijk

Captain: Mark van Bommel

Prospects: Runners-up in last year's World Cup, the Netherlands are ranked among the favourites to win the Euros along with world champions Spain and Germany.

Under Van Marwijk the Dutch have lost only two of their last 25 competitive matches -- the World Cup final against Spain in Johannesburg and their last Euro qualifier against Sweden.

The Dutch boast the likes of Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben. Strong in attack but sometimes lacking in defence, Netherlands are leading contenders for the crown.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Justin Palmer)