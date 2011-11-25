ROTTERDAM, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Netherlands ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev
on Dec. 2:
Qualified: As winners of Group E
P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 10 9 0 1 37 8 27
Sweden 10 8 0 2 31 11 24
Hungary 10 6 1 3 22 14 19
Finland 10 3 1 6 16 16 10
Moldova 10 3 0 7 12 16 9
San Marino 10 0 0 10 0 53 0
Results:
2010
Sept 3 San Marino A Won 5-0 (Huntelaar 3, Kuyt, Van
Nistelrooy)
Sept 7 Finland H Won 2-1 (Huntelaar 2)
Oct 8 Moldova A Won 1-0 (Huntelaar)
Oct 12 Sweden H Won 4-1 (Huntelaar 2, Afellay 2)
2011
March 25 Hungary A Won 4-0 (Van der Vaart, Afellay,
Kuyt, Van Persie)
March 28 Hungary H Won 5-3 (Van Persie, Sneijder,
Van Nistelrooy, Kuyt 2)
Sept 2 San Marino H Won 11-0 (Van Persie 4, Sneijder 2,
Heitinga, Kuyt,
Huntelaar 2, Wijnaldum)
Sept 6 Finland A Won 2-0 (Strootman, Luuk de Jong)
Oct 7 Moldova H Won 1-0 (Huntelaar)
Oct 11 Sweden A Lost 2-3 Huntelaar, Kuyt)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (12 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 8 (1976, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004,
2008)
European Championship Honours: Winners: 1988
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 2nd
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Bert van Marwijk
Captain: Mark van Bommel
Prospects: Runners-up in last year's World Cup, the
Netherlands are ranked among the favourites to win the Euros
along with world champions Spain and Germany.
Under Van Marwijk the Dutch have lost only two of their last
25 competitive matches -- the World Cup final against Spain in
Johannesburg and their last Euro qualifier against Sweden.
The Dutch boast the likes of Robin van Persie, Wesley
Sneijder and Arjen Robben. Strong in attack but sometimes
lacking in defence, Netherlands are leading contenders for the
crown.
