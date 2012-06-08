By Mark Meadows
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 8
Bert van Marwijk believes Denmark know his side too well but is
not about to fiddle with his tried and tested formula for a Euro
2012 Group B opener which he has labelled "the most important
game".
Germany and Portugal also await in the fiendishly
difficult-looking Group B and World Cup runners-up Netherlands
want a fast start against the modest Danes in Kharkiv on
Saturday to get points on the board before the trickier
encounters ahead.
Van Marwijk is aware however that 1992 winners Denmark are
dangerous on their day and Morten Olsen's men have all the
information they could ever need on their orange-clad foes.
"We have no secrets. A lot of their players play in Holland
and also in other European leagues, their style of play is a
little bit the same, both teams respect each other," Van Marwijk
told reporters.
"For me it is the most important game."
The two sides met in the 2010 World Cup group stage with the
Dutch winning 2-0.
Centre back Joris Mathijsen is almost certainly out of the
Kharkiv match because of a hamstring problem so Ron Vlaar or
Wilfred Bouma are likely to step in.
Otherwise Netherlands will unleash their armoury of potent
weapons including Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie, whose silky
skills have been wowing the vast crowds at their training
sessions in Krakow and helped destroy Northern Ireland 6-0 in
their last friendly.
The Danes believe they offer enough of a threat themselves
to stun the Dutch, especially with their defence looking shaky
given Mathijsen's injury and left back Jetro Willems in line to
pick up only his second cap.
"There are a lot of players who can take charge in midfield,
and provide both goals and assists," said Denmark striker
Nicklas Bendtner, who has six goals in his last eight
internationals.
"It's looking good, we've been practising well and
intensely. We just need the last technical and tactical details
and we'll be on our way."
Christian Eriksen, of Dutch champions Ajax, will pull the
strings for the Scandinavians in midfield as he looks to fulfil
his promise and become one of Europe's most talked about
players.
"I've known I'd be under pressure from the beginning. The
more you play, the more focus and pressure there'll be on you -
I hope it stays that way," the 20-year-old said.
"Of course, it's been a different kind of spotlight than
that which I have been under before, but it's fine."
(Editing by Ken Ferris and Justin Palmer)