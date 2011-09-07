LONDON, Sept 7 The Netherlands are the fourth
nation to qualify for next year's Euro finals after racking up
their eighth consecutive group victory, UEFA confirmed on
Wednesday.
FIFA's top-ranked nation beat Finland away 2-0 on Tuesday to
sit six points above Sweden in Group E with two games to go and
while they are not mathematically assured of winning the group
they would qualify, at worst, as best runners-up.
"UEFA has confirmed that the Netherlands are certain to be
playing at UEFA EURO 2012, with their total of 24 points from
eight games meaning that they will progress either as group
winners or as the best runners-up from the qualifying
competition," UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).
Bert van Marwijk's World Cup runners-up are at home to
Moldova on Oct. 7 and away to Sweden four days later.
The Netherlands join Germany, Spain and Italy as confirmed
qualifiers for the 16-nation tournament. Co-hosts Poland and
Ukraine qualify automatically, meaning their are 10 spots still
available going into the final round of qualifying games.
All the group winners go through along with the best
runner-up with the other eight group runners-up face a
two-legged playoff in November.
