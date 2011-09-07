LONDON, Sept 7 The Netherlands are the fourth nation to qualify for next year's Euro finals after racking up their eighth consecutive group victory, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

FIFA's top-ranked nation beat Finland away 2-0 on Tuesday to sit six points above Sweden in Group E with two games to go and while they are not mathematically assured of winning the group they would qualify, at worst, as best runners-up.

"UEFA has confirmed that the Netherlands are certain to be playing at UEFA EURO 2012, with their total of 24 points from eight games meaning that they will progress either as group winners or as the best runners-up from the qualifying competition," UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).

Bert van Marwijk's World Cup runners-up are at home to Moldova on Oct. 7 and away to Sweden four days later.

The Netherlands join Germany, Spain and Italy as confirmed qualifiers for the 16-nation tournament. Co-hosts Poland and Ukraine qualify automatically, meaning their are 10 spots still available going into the final round of qualifying games.

All the group winners go through along with the best runner-up with the other eight group runners-up face a two-legged playoff in November. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)