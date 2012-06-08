KHARKIV, Ukraine, June 8 Netherlands central defender Joris Mathijsen has been ruled out for the Group B opener against Denmark on Saturday but will not be heading home, coach Bert van Marwijk said on Friday.

Mathijsen has been struggling with a hamstring injury and his absence for Saturday's game was on the cards with Wilfred Bouma expected to step in and partner John Heitinga in the centre of defence.

There had been suggestions that Mathijsen's injury may result in him being sent home but Van Marwijk said he was staying with the squad as he works on his recovery.

"He is making progress but he won't play. He will be there though, after talking with medical staff we decided to keep him with the team," Van Marwijk told reporters.

Mathijsen was injured during the 2010 World Cup finalists' 2-1 loss to Bulgaria in a friendly last month. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Kharkiv; Editing by Brian Homewood)