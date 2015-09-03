AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 Arjen Robben will miss out on the Netherlands' Euro 2016 qualifier in Turkey on Sunday after going off injured early on in Thursday's shock home defeat by Iceland.

With Bruno Martins Indi sent off in the 1-0 loss and now suspended for the key Group A qualifier in Konya on Sunday, the Dutch have called up Jeremain Lens and Virgil van Dijk for the key Group A qualifier in Konya on Sunday

The Dutch FA tweeted at halftime that Robben had suffered a groin strain but coach Danny Blind told reporters: "I've been told Robben is out of the trip to Turkey but I haven't spoken to him or the doctor yet so I don't know what's wrong."

However, he did confirm at the post-match news conference that he would include two replacements.

As Blind was answering questions about the defeats in the Amsterdam Arena, a note was passed to him by an official.

"I've been told here that I've called up Jeremain Lens and Virgil van Dijk. I didn't now about it yet but there you have it," Blind said to the amusement of reporters.

Sunday's match is crucial to the hopes of both countries.

Netherlands are third in Group A with 10 points, one more than Turkey who let slip a chance to go above the Dutch when they conceded a late goal in a 1-1 home draw with Latvia on Thursday. Iceland are top with 18 ahead of Czech Republic on 16.

The top two qualify for next year's finals in France along with the best third-placed team in the nine groups, while the other eight who finish third go into November's playoffs. (Editing by Ken Ferris)