PARIS, June 21 Germany's Mario Gomez scored in the first half to secure a 1-0 win over a stubborn Northern Ireland side and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2016 as Group C winners on Tuesday.

The world champions dominated the game at Parc des Princes and had created several chances when Gomez, starting his first match in the tournament, earned the points with a deflected effort from inside the box on the half-hour.

Germany advance from the section with seven points from three games and a better goal difference than Poland, who beat already-eliminated Ukraine 1-0 to qualify in second place.

Northern Ireland, making their first appearance at a European Championship, finished third on three points and may still reach the knockout stage as one the four best third-placed teams although their fate is out of their hands. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Ken Ferris)