June 14 Ireland face an anxious wait over the fitness of striker Jon Walters ahead of Saturday's Euro 2016 Group E clash with Belgium in Bordeaux.

The 32-year-old was forced off with an Achilles problem in the 64th minute of Monday's opening 1-1 draw with Sweden at the Stade de France.

"Jon Walters would obviously be the main concern and he will be pretty doubtful for the second game," said manager Martin O'Neill.

The Belgians slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Italy on Monday and O'Neill said his side would have to be wary of the attacking threats posed by the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

"Belgium have got a real set of individual players, it's whether they go and gel as a side or not," added O'Neill. "They have individuals capable of taking you on and beating you." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)