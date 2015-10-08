ATHENS Oct 8 Northern Ireland qualified for the European Championship for the first time in emphatic style with a deserved 3-1 home victory over Greece at a raucous Windsor Park on Thursday.

Captain Steven Davis scored twice, sliding home the opener after a well-worked move 10 minutes before halftime, and heading in a corner after Josh Magennis made it 2-0 after the break.

Michael O'Neil's side are now guaranteed a place at Euro 2016 in France as one of the top-two finishers in Group F. (Editing by Ken Ferris)