BELFAST, Sept 7 Northern Ireland failed to clinch place at Euro 2016 on Monday but were relieved to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Hungary with a last-gasp Kyle Lafferty goal that kept them in control of Group F.

Hungary looked to have got their qualifying campaign back on track with a late Richard Guzmics goal following a goalkeeping howler by Ireland's Michael McGovern before Lafferty struck.

The Irish striker rifled the ball home in the third minute of added time to salvage a point after Hungary stopper Gabor Kiraly spilled Niall McGinn's shot following a corner.

The draw puts Northern Ireland on 17 points ahead of Romania, who have 16 after a 0-0 draw with bottom side Greece on Monday, and Hungary on 13 with two games left to play.

The Irish were hoping to secure qualification for the European championship for the first time with a win at Windsor Park but failed to create chances despite plenty of possession.

After a period of second-half Hungarian pressure, McGovern failed to hold a harmless-looking free kick and Guzmics was on hand to bundle the ball home in the 74th minute.

But just when it looked like the visitors would take home all three points Lafferty struck to keep Northern Ireland in pole position in the section.

Northern Ireland face Greece and Finland in their last two games while Hungary take on the Faroe Islands and the Greeks. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)