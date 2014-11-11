LONDON Nov 11 Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin and Derby County forward Jamie Ward have been forced to withdraw from Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 tie away to Romania on Friday because of injury.

Manager Michael O'Neill has called up Carl Winchester of Oldham Athletic and Rochdale's Matthew Lund from the third tier of English football, the Irish Football Association said on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland have made a perfect start in Group F, winning away to Hungary and Greece and at home to the Faroe Islands.

They lead second-placed Romania by two points. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)