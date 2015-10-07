LONDON Oct 7 Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will miss the Group F leaders' Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Greece on Thursday through injury, British media reported on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United player limped off during West Bromwich Albion's Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Irish, one point ahead of second-placed Romania, will go through if they take two points from remaining games with Greece, who are bottom, and fourth-placed Finland.

They have never qualified for a European Championship and last reached the World Cup finals in 1986. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)