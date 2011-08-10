Aug 10 Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0 - Euro 2012 qualifying Group C result.

At Windsor Park, Belfast

Scorers: Aaron Hughes 5, Steven Davis 66, Pat McCourt 71, 88

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Emir Aleckovic (Bosnia)

