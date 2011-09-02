OSLO, Sept 2 A late penalty by Mohammed
Abdellaoue helped Norway squeeze a 1-0 victory over Iceland in
Euro 2012 Group H qualifying on Friday.
In a game of few clear chances, Norway struggled to break
down a resolute Iceland side that had not lost on their last
three visits to Oslo.
The visitors had the best chance of the first half when
Rurik Gislason's vicious shot was turned away for a corner.
The 80th-minute introduction of substitute John Carew proved
the turning point and when the striker was brought down by
goalkeeper Stefan Magnusson the referee pointed to the spot.
Striker Abdellaoue then stepped up and confidently fired the
ball home.
Norway have 13 points from six matches, three ahead of
Portugal and Denmark.
Portugal were playing Cyprus later on Friday.
