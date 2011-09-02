OSLO, Sept 2 A late penalty by Mohammed Abdellaoue helped Norway squeeze a 1-0 victory over Iceland in Euro 2012 Group H qualifying on Friday.

In a game of few clear chances, Norway struggled to break down a resolute Iceland side that had not lost on their last three visits to Oslo.

The visitors had the best chance of the first half when Rurik Gislason's vicious shot was turned away for a corner.

The 80th-minute introduction of substitute John Carew proved the turning point and when the striker was brought down by goalkeeper Stefan Magnusson the referee pointed to the spot.

Striker Abdellaoue then stepped up and confidently fired the ball home.

Norway have 13 points from six matches, three ahead of Portugal and Denmark.

Portugal were playing Cyprus later on Friday. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)