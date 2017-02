OSLO, Oct 11 Norway's slim hopes of securing a playoff spot for Euro 2012 ended despite a 3-1 victory over Cyprus on Tuesday.

They needed a high-scoring win to grab second place and ended third in Group H, behind second-placed Portugal despite finishing level on points.

Norway took the lead after 25 minutes with a close-range header by Morten Gamst Pedersen and John Carew doubled the lead nine minutes later.

Cyprus captain Yiannis Okkas pulled a goal back just before halftime but Tom Hogli restored Norway's two-goal lead in the 65th minute.

Norway and Portugal ended dead level on head-to-head countback having shared 1-0 victories against each other but Portugal had a far superior goal difference, having scored 21 goals to the 10 of Norway.