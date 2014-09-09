OSLO, Sept 9 Goals from Simone Zaza and Leonardo Bonucci gave new coach Antonio Conte victory in his first competitive game as Italy beat Norway 2-0 in a Euro 2016 Group H qualifying tie on Tuesday.

Italy took the lead in the 16th minute when Zaza's tame shot deflected off Haavard Nortveidt, wrong-footed keeper Orjan Nyland and bounced into the net.

Norway enjoyed plenty of possession but failed to create any real clear-cut chances and visiting captain Bonucci made it 2-0 after 62 minutes, rising unmarked to power home a downward header from substitute Manuel Pasqual's cross.

Zaza also had two excellent chances late in the game, one effort coming back off the crossbar and another being cleared off the line. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)