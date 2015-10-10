OSLO Oct 10 Goals from two Alexanders, Tettey and Soderlund, set Norway on course for a comfortable 2-0 win over Malta in their Group H Euro 2016 qualifier in Oslo on Saturday.

Defender Even Hovland rose highest to meet Stefan Johansen's corner in the 19th minute. His header was blocked, as was Alexander Tettey's shot but the ball rebounded onto the sole of his boot and flew into the net to give Norway the lead.

Alexander Soderlund then had the simple task of poking the ball home after Malta goalkeeper Andrew Hogg spilled Markus Henriksen's low cross early in the second half.

Teenager Martin Odegaard almost got his first senior international goal shortly afterwards, but he fired narrowly wide with the goal at his mercy.

Already guaranteed at least a playoff spot, the result puts the Norwegians on 19 points, two behind leaders Italy and five ahead of Croatia, who take on Bulgaria later on Saturday.

Norway travel to Italy for their final group game on Tuesday, while Croatia face Malta away. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Rex Gowar)