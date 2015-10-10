(Adds quotes, details, writes through)

OSLO Oct 10 Goals from two Alexanders, Tettey and Soderlund, gave Norway a 2-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday and they may even emerge as unlikely winners of Group H if they can beat Italy in Rome on Tuesday.

Norway are currently on 19 points, two points behind Italy, who qualified by beating Azerbaijan 3-1 in Baku. Croatia, who beat Bulgaria 3-0 later on Saturday evening, are in third spot on 17 points.

To qualify directly, the Norwegians will either need to beat Italy or get a draw in Rome and hope that Croatia lose to Malta.

Should Norway draw with Italy and Croatia win against the Maltese to give both 20 points, Croatia will take second spot thanks to the better record in the meetings between the two teams.

Norway captain Per Skjelbred told state broadcaster NRK that he hoped Italy would take their foot off the gas now that they had qualified.

"For their part, there is no stress now," he said. "They have done the job, so we'll hope that they ease off a little at the same time as we lift ourselves."

Five clean sheets in a row and five games unbeaten are evidence of a remarkable turnaround in Norway's fortunes following their poor start to qualifying with a loss at home to Italy and a 5-1 hammering away to Croatia.

Against Malta they were rampant for much of the game, pouring forward and mixing intricate passing movements with more direct attacks aimed at the heart of the Maltese rearguard.

They went ahead when defender Even Hovland rose highest to meet Stefan Johansen's corner in the 19th minute. His header was blocked, as was Tettey's shot but the ball rebounded onto the sole of his boot and flew into the net to give Norway the lead.

Soderlund then had the simple task of poking the ball home after Malta goalkeeper Andrew Hogg spilled Markus Henriksen's low cross early in the second half.

Teenager Martin Odegaard almost got his first senior international goal shortly afterwards, but he fired narrowly wide with the goal at his mercy.

Norway brushed aside the Maltese with ease, and will assume that Croatia will do the same. That leaves them with the prospect of going all-out for victory in Rome.

"It's our hope that they (the Italians) slip a little," defender Hovland told NRK. "If we have a good day, it's not impossible for us to beat Italy."

