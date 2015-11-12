OSLO Nov 12 Hungary stunned Norway with a 1-0 win thanks to a first-half goal from Laszlo Kleinheisler in the first leg of their Euro 2016 playoff on a chilly night in Oslo.

Kleinheisler gave the visitors the lead in the 26th minute, taking a touch to control Adam Szalai's pass before whipping the ball home for a vital away goal after Norway had created a flurry of chances in a strong opening period.

The Norwegians attacked relentlessly in the search for an equaliser but, despite dominating possession, lacked the guile in attack, which allowed Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly to celebrate his 100th cap with a clean sheet as well as victory.

Norway, who could have had two second-half penalties for fouls on Omar Elabdellaoui, saw a late header from Pal Andre Helland come back off the bar and coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has to rally his players for the second leg in Budapest on Sunday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)