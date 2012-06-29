WARSAW, June 29 Italy will seek their first European Championship triumph since winning on home soil in 1968 when they face holders Spain, who have won the trophy twice, in the Euro 2012 final on Sunday.

Following is a brief history of past finals.

1960 - Russia 2 Yugoslavia 1

Goalkeeper Lev Yashin inspired the Soviet Union to their only European Championship triumph after they had reached the four-team finals courtesy of a walkover against Spain due to General Franco's refusal to allow the team to enter the country.

Yugoslavia battered the USSR for 90 minutes but had only Milan Galic's goal to show for it and Slava Metreveli's equaliser was followed by an extra-time winner from Viktor Ponedelnik.

1964 Spain 2 USSR 1

Spain's only major tournament victory until 2008 came on home soil, with Franco relenting on a ban on the Soviet Union side to watch his countrymen claim a late victory.

Spain took the lead early on through a Jesus Pereda strike before being pegged back quickly and Marcelino Martinez's low header late on secured the title.

1968 Italy 2 Yugoslavia 0

Fourteen years before lifting the World Cup as captain in 1982, goalkeeper Dino Zoff and a fastidious Italy defence held out for a 1-1 draw against a gifted Yugoslavia side in the final after getting past the USSR in the semis on the toss of a coin.

In the replay also staged in Rome two days later, forward Luigi Riva returned from a broken leg to score one and help the Italians dominate a visiting side tired by the first game and the semi-final defeat of world champions England.

1972 West Germany 3 Soviet Union 0

The first title for Franz Beckenbauer's imperious 1970s Germany side was driven by the goals of Gerd Mueller, who scored twice in a cruise to victory against a packed Soviet defence.

The Germans went on to win the World Cup as hosts two years later.

1976 West Germany 2 Czechoslovakia 2 (Czechoslovakia won on penalties)

Seeking a third major title on the trot, West Germany came from two goals down to force extra time and send an epic final in Belgrade to penalties for the first time.

Uli Hoeness was the first to miss in the shootout, however, allowing Czechoslovakia's Antonin Panenka to win the title with his legendary "falling leaf" chipped penalty - duplicated at Euro 2012 by Andrea Pirlo against England.

1980 West Germany 2 Belgium 1

With UEFA doubling the size of the finals tournament to eight teams for the first time, unfancied Belgium emerged from a group including England, Italy and Spain to give West Germany a run for their money in the final.

A second half penalty for Belgium cancelled out Horst Hrubesch's early opener but the striker scored again with a late header to give the Germans their second title.

1984 France 2 Spain 0

France's victory over Spain was just reward for a team who had been cruelly denied in an infamous World Cup semi-final against Germany in Spain in 1982.

Led by a sparkling midfield trio of Alain Giresse, Jean Tigana and current UEFA president Michel Platini, the French took the lead through Platini's ninth goal of the tournament from an early free kick before a late second from Bruno Ballone put the icing on the cake in front of their home fans.

1988 Netherlands 2 USSR 0

A Netherlands side led by the AC Milan trio of Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten laid to rest more than a decade of failure for a succession of great Dutch sides.

They beat old rivals and hosts West Germany 2-1 in the semis before overcoming the Soviet Union in the final, Van Basten sealing victory with a stunning volley from the tightest of angles.

1992 Denmark 2 Germany 0

Late-entrants Denmark, who only played at the finals because of the expulsion of Yugoslavia, were given no chance of beating a newly-unified Germany in the final after a penalty shootout win over holders Netherlands in the semis.

In the event, goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort put the Danes two up and inspired goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel then kept out everything the Germans could throw at him.

1996 Germany 2 Czech Republic 1

After Germany's epic semi-final win over hosts England on penalties, the final at Wembley saw the Germans take revenge for their famous defeat by Czechoslovakia in 1976.

Patrik Berger's penalty put a talented but unfancied Czech side ahead and it took two goals by substitute Oliver Bierhoff to give the Germans their third title. His winner in extra time was the first ever golden goal in international football.

2000 France 2 Italy 1

Two years after France's World Cup glory on home soil, there was a duller edge to Zinedine Zidane and co's attritional victory in the first co-hosted tournament, which was held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Struggling without a recognised striker, it needed Sylvain Wiltord's last-gasp effort to save the French in regulation time against Italy in the final before a young David Trezeguet came off the bench to score the winning golden goal in extra time.

2004 Portugal 0 Greece 1

The year that an unfancied Greece side broke Portuguese hearts in Lisbon with the latest in a run of 1-0 victories based on their German coach Otto Rehhagel's flawless defensive planning and the scoring touch of Angelos Charisteas.

2008 Germany 0 Spain 1

More than 40 years after their first European title, Spain's second was the first sign of the fruits of their tiki-taka short passing approach but it came courtesy of the muscular presence of Fernando Torres in his prime.

Struggling to find a way through a solid German defence, Torres fought past Philipp Lahm to steal what had looked like a regulation pass for the left-back and dink it over advancing goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)