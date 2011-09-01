SOCHAUX, France, Sept 1 Sochaux defender Damien Perquis is switching nationalities from French to Polish in a bid to take part in the Euro 2012 finals, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"It's official. Damien Perquis was just granted the Polish nationality. In the meantime, the Sochaux defender has been called up to the Poland squad and could make his international debut next Tuesday," Sochaux said on their website (www.fcsochaux.fr).

Poland, co-hosts of the Euro 2012 finals with Ukraine, take on Germany in a friendly international in Gdansk on Tuesday.

Perquis, 27, a former France Under-21 player, has a Polish grandmother.

