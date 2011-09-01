SOCHAUX, France, Sept 1 Sochaux defender Damien
Perquis is switching nationalities from French to Polish in a
bid to take part in the Euro 2012 finals, the Ligue 1 club said
on Thursday.
"It's official. Damien Perquis was just granted the Polish
nationality. In the meantime, the Sochaux defender has been
called up to the Poland squad and could make his international
debut next Tuesday," Sochaux said on their website
(www.fcsochaux.fr).
Poland, co-hosts of the Euro 2012 finals with Ukraine, take
on Germany in a friendly international in Gdansk on Tuesday.
Perquis, 27, a former France Under-21 player, has a Polish
grandmother.
(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow; writing by Julien Pretot;
Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the following newslink
for more soccer news