By Mike Collett
| KIEV, June 30
KIEV, June 30 More than three times as many
clubs will have a share of the cash disbursement agreed for the
2012 European Championship compared with the 2008 edition,
governing body UEFA said on Saturday.
Around 580 European clubs will share a total of 100 million
euros ($127 million), with 60 million being split between those
that released players for the finals in Poland and Ukraine and
40 million going to clubs whose players featured in the
qualification phase, UEFA said.
The decision was taken following a proposal by the European
Club Association (ECA) and was approved by UEFA's executive
committee on Saturday.
The total pot is almost twice as much as the 55 million
euros distributed after Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.
"Thanks to an excellent cooperation between UEFA and the
ECA, today's decision will benefit the whole football family and
help shape a good and solid future for football in Europe," UEFA
president Michel Platini said.
ECA chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "The increase from
55 million to 100 million clearly recognises the significant
contribution clubs make to the success of the tournament.
"It will not only benefit around 580 clubs, but football as
a whole."
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Editing by Justin Palmer)