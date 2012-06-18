By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 18 Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland and
Ukraine have "already won the European Championship" for the
legacy it will leave, UEFA president Michel Platini said on
Monday.
Despite disappointment on the pitch for Poland and Ukraine's
chances of reaching the quarter-finals depending on them beating
England in their final group match, Platini said both countries
could be proud of what they had delivered after problematic
preparations, mainly involving infrastructure.
"It's not been perfect but I'm very very happy," Platini
said of the biggest sporting event to be staged in eastern
Europe since the Berlin Wall fell.
"Poland and Ukraine have delivered. People (of Poland and
Ukraine) are saying thanks that you had confidence and trust in
us.
"They have already won the Euros. The Championship can bring
lots of very important things for the development of these
countries."
With the group stage reaching its climax on Tuesday,
Platini, speaking over lunch at a restaurant in Warsaw's leafy
Lazienki Park, hailed the tournament a big success,
characterised by plenty of goals, good matches, consistently
good refereeing and only "one or two" problems.
"The atmosphere in the stadiums has been 99.9 percent
fantastic," said Platini, picking out the Poland v Russia and
Ukraine v Sweden games as "extraordinary" to be present at.
"It's difficult to do better than we have done. But doing
better would mean perfection."
Platini's relaxed demeanour momentarily changed when asked
to address the problem of racism during the tournament, with
Croatia's Football Federation facing a UEFA charge for racist
chants by the national team's fans in the Group C match against
Italy in Poznan on Thursday.
A stern Platini said he had held talks with Croatian
government ministers a year ago when he expressed his concerns
over the behaviour of their fans.
"How can you manage stupid people?," he said, referring to
the fans who chanted obscenities at Italy striker Mario
Balotelli.
"It's a matter of society and education. It's not just in
eastern Europe, there is nationalism in all countries.
"But one case (of racism) is one too many."
Turning back to matches during Euro 2012, Platini scoffed at
pre-tournament suggestions in some quarters that holders Spain,
bidding to become the first side to win three successive
international titles, could be tired.
"The ball is tired, not the (Spanish) players," Platini
joked.
"They have a style and a system where tiredness is not a
problem."
Casting his eyes over the other teams, Platini said he had
been "surprised" by Italy's more expansive game.
"(Coach Cesare) Prandelli has made Italy play. It's
beautiful," he said.
Platini has watched games at every tournament match venue
except Poznan where he will be for Italy's clash with Ireland
later on Sunday.
While the Netherlands, eliminated on Sunday after finishing
bottom of Group B with three defeats, had been a
"disappointment", Platini pointed to their demise as a sign that
the European Championship was a "more difficult" competition
than the World Cup finals.
