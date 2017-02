KIEV, June 30 The 2020 European Championship could be spread across 12 or 13 cities around Europe, rather than being staged in just one or two countries, UEFA president Michel Platini said on Saturday.

"The Euros in 2020 could be held all over Europe," Platini told a news conference.

"It could be in either one country and 12 stadiums, or one stadium in 12 or 13 cities. It is just an idea, but in these days of cheap air travel anything is possible." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)