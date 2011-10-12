Oct 12 Portugal, Croatia, Ireland and the Czech
Republic have been seeded for Thursday's draw for next month's
Euro 2012 playoffs, UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision means Euro 2004 runners-up Portugal, who missed
out on automatic qualification for next June's finals in Ukraine
and Poland after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat in Denmark, will face
either unseeded Turkey, Bosnia, Estonia or Montenegro.
The draw for the Nov. 11/12 and 15 two-legged ties will take
place at 1100 GMT in Krakow on Thursday.
Croatia were second in Group F behind Greece and could now
face fellow former Yugoslavs Bosnia or Montenegro, the latter of
whom are making their playoff debut along with Estonia.
Spain, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, the Netherlands,
Greece, England, Denmark and best runners-up Sweden have already
joined the two host nations in the finals with the tournament
draw taking place on Dec. 2 in Kiev.
