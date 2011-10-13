KRAKOW Poland Oct 13 Ireland, whose only
appearance at a European Championship came back in 1988, were
given a huge boost in their bid to reach next year's finals when
they were drawn to play Estonia in the two-legged playoffs on
Thursday.
The other three matches pitted Turkey against Croatia, the
Czech Republic against Montenegro and Bosnia against Portugal.
The ties will be played on Nov. 11/12 and Nov.15.
The four winners will advance to next year's finals being
staged in Poland and Ukraine.
Ireland, who controversially missed out on last year's World
Cup finals after losing a playoff when Thierry Henry handled the
ball in the build-up to France's winner, start as the strong
favourites to progress this time.
Estonia, traditionally one of Europe's weaker nations,
exceeded expectations by finishing second in their group, and
would cause a major upset if they beat Ireland over two legs.
Turkey v Croatia is a repeat of their epic Euro 2008
quarter-final clash in Vienna, when Croatia went 1-0 up in
the last minute of extra time, only for the Turks to equalise
with the last kick of the game.
The Croatians then missed three penalties in the shootout
while Turkey scored theirs and advanced to the semi-finals.
Bosnia v Portugal will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup
playoffs, when the Portuguese won 2-0 on aggregate to go through
to the finals in South Africa.
