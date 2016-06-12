NICE, France, June 12 A second-half goal from striker Arkadiusz Milik steered Poland to a 1-0 victory in Euro 2016 Group C on Sunday as Northern Ireland's first appearance at a major finals for 30 years ended in disappointment.

Making their debut in the competition, the Irish were unable to cope with an attacking Polish outfit that dominated most of the opening match of the group.

After a goalless first half, a Jakub Blaszczykowski cross found Milik in the penalty area in the 51st minute and the forward blasted his left-foot shot through Craig Cathcart's legs and into the net.

It was Northern Ireland's first game at a major finals since they lost 3-0 to Brazil at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, exactly 30 years ago to the day. (Writing by Adrian Warner; Editing by Tony Jimenez)