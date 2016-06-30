MARSEILLE, France, June 30 Portugal reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 by beating Poland 5-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Jakub Blaszczykowski failed to convert Poland's fourth penalty, which was saved by Rui Patricio, as Portugal earned a semi-final against either Wales or Belgium in Lyon on Wednesday.

Poland raced into the lead in the second minute when Kamil Grosicki burst down the left and crossed into the middle where Robert Lewandowski sidefooted the ball into the net for his first goal of the competition.

Renato Sanches, 18, and starting an international for the first time, levelled for Portugal after 33 minutes, collecting Nani's backheeled pass and firing past Lukasz Fabianski from the edge of the penalty area. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)