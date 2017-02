WROCLAW, June 16 Poland coach Franciszek Smuda's contract will not be renewed after the Euro 2012 co-hosts were eliminated from the tournament on Saturday by a 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

"I don't have to resign because I had a contract until the end of Euro 2012 and I do not see any reason (to quit), the contract is finishing, because I had come to terms with the head of the FA and I know what will now happen," he told reporters. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)