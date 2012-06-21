WARSAW, June 21 Former Germany coach Berti Vogts is one of two candidates being considered to replace Poland's Franciszek Smuda who stepped down after the Euro 2012 co-hosts' group-stage exit, Polish radio station RMF reported on Thursday.

It said Polish FA chief Grzegorz Lato confirmed the choice would be between Vogts or Polish coach Waldemar Fornalik, who is in charge of local side Ruch Chorzow, at a meeting on June 27.

"We will discuss both candidates and we will see which direction we go in, whether it's a Pole or a foreign coach," Lato was quoted as saying.

"Some are for a Polish coach, some are for a foreign coach," he added.

Poland finished last in Group A with two points after draws with Greece and Russia before losing the decisive final match against the Czech Republic.

The 65-year-old Vogts, currently coach of Azerbaijan, won the 1974 World Cup with West Germany as a player before guiding Germany to the 1996 European Championship crown.

He has also coached Kuwait, Scotland and Nigeria. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)