WARSAW May 1 Poland, co-hosts of the Euro 2012
tournament, have placed their hopes of advancing beyond the
group stage in the hands of no-nonsense, grey-haired coach
Franciszek Smuda.
Their worry, however, is that the strict disciplinarian's
zero-tolerance policy might ultimately weaken, not strengthen,
their bid for glory.
Smuda, who took the post in 2009 after their failure to
qualify for the World Cup in South Africa, has already banned
some high-profile players from the squad over alcohol-related
incidents, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc.
Most recently, he dropped Slawomir Peszko and Marcin
Wasilewski after a night out that ended with the former in
police custody, though reports say their team mates would
welcome a change in stance in this particular case.
Some critics feel the coach could end up hurting Poland's
chances in front of their home crowd by taking his anti-alcohol
crusade too far. Others believe he must defend his authority by
allowing no exceptions.
Smuda's disciplinarian ways, which have their roots in his
time coaching in Germany's lower leagues, helped him lead Widzew
Lodz to two league titles and the Champions League
quarter-finals in 1996.
That was the last significant Champions League appearance by
a Polish team and Smuda then won another Polish championship
with Wisla Krakow.
Smuda was born in 1948 in a village in Poland's southern
Silesia region with strong historic links to Germany and has
spent a large part of his life abroad - both factors may help
explain why he can often appear at odds with the Polish
language.
His foreign experiences have not all been happy. Smuda lost
his life savings to a dishonest businessman along with Kazimierz
Deyna, perhaps Poland's greatest footballer of all time, when
the two were trying to settle in the United States in 1970s.
He subsequently spent time playing in the old NASL (North
American Soccer League) for Hartford Bi-Centennials, the Oakland
Stompers and the Los Angeles Aztecs among others and while in LA
played alongside the flamboyant, brilliant George Best.
It would be hard to imagine two team mates so dissimilar.
As Poland coach, he has earned a reputation for filling his
squad with foreign-born players with Polish roots. One prime
example is the French-born Damien Perquis, who was granted
Polish citizenship.
Other players who were born in Poland but have spent most of
their lives and developed their careers abroad also entered the
fold, namely Eugen Polanski, Sebastian Boenisch and Adam
Matuszczyk.
Smuda's record in friendlies ahead of the tournament has
been mixed, though and he has repeatedly said he will quit after
the tournament if Poland miss this rare opportunity to make an
impact in the international arena.
The Poles last reached the latter stages of a major
tournament in 1986, yet a top-two finish in a group containing
Russia, Greece and the Czech Republic is seen as the absolute
minimum requirement.
If he really quits, it seems possible Smuda may pursue his
dream of returning to his German coaching roots, albeit this
time in the Bundesliga.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Chris Borowski, editing by
Simon Hart/Mike Collett)