By Patrick Graham
| WROCLAW, June 16
WROCLAW, June 16 Polish and Czech fans arrived
in festive mood in the southern city of Wroclaw on Saturday, a
stark contrast to the running street battles that marked the
Euro 2012 co-hosts' clash with Russia.
The fighting between rival fans in Warsaw on Tuesday, after
which almost 200 people were arrested, marred a thrilling
comeback by the Poles to draw 1-1 and leave Group A on a knife
edge ahead of the final games.
Fans from two of Europe's biggest beer-drinking nations
eased the pre-match tension in Wroclaw's sprawling old town
squares by getting the party started early ahead of the 2045
local time (1845 GMT) kick-off.
"I'm from around here and we work every day with Czech guys.
They are not idiots, they're good people," 40-year old Pole Irek
Grec said as supporters mingled around him in the city's main
fan zone.
"What happened on Tuesday was an embarrassment to Poland,"
he said. "It's important we show that is not how we are."
Polish fans posed for pictures outside the Czech mobile fan
embassy that has taken up residence in the city, less than an
hour's drive from the Czech border. Thousands thronged the open
air bars and cafes, chanting interchangeably in Polish and
Czech.
Dozens of extra Czech fan trains steamed into the city,
which has almost doubled the capacity of the central fan zones
to about 70,000 by installing a series of new giant screens.
"It's a fantastic atmosphere," Zdenek, a 52-year old Czech
fan, told Reuters in the fan zone. "We're having a lot of fun.
The Poles have been great, they have been very welcoming."
Wroclaw's redeveloped 40,000-seater stadium was a sea of red
for the Czechs' 2-1 win over Greece on Tuesday and Poland's
media have been worried that Saturday would be all but a home
game for their southern neighbours.
But organisers have said the stadium crowd should still be
around 70 percent Polish and home scarves and shirts dominated
the city on a hot afternoon.
