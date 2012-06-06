Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
WARSAW, June 6 Poland play Greece in the opening Group A match of Euro 2012 on Friday.
Where: National Stadium, Warsaw
Capacity: 50,000
When: Friday June 8, 1800 local (1600 GMT)
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
World ranking: Poland 65, Greece 14
POLAND
Probable team (4-4-1-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Wojciech Szczesny 22 10 0
20-Lukasz Piszczek 27 24 0
13-Marcin Wasilewski 31 48 2
15-Damien Perquis 28 7 1
2-Sebastian Boenisch 25 6 0
16-Jakub Blaszczykowski 26 51 9
7-Eugen Polanski 26 8 0
11-Rafal Murawski 30 43 1
8-Maciej Rybus 22 20 1
10-Ludovic Obraniak 27 23 5
9-Robert Lewandowski 23 42 14
Also available:
22-Przemyslaw Tyton 25 5 0
12-Grzegorz Sandomierski 22 3 0
14-Jakub Wawrzyniak 28 26 0
4-Marcin Kaminski 20 3 0
3-Grzegorz Wojtkowiak 28 19 0
5-Dariusz Dudka 28 63 2
6-Adam Matuszczyk 23 19 1
18-Adrian Mierzejewski 25 20 1
21-Kamil Grosicki 23 13 0
19-Rafal Wolski 19 3 0
23-Pawel Brozek 29 34 8
17-Artur Sobiech 21 5 1
COACH: Frantisek Smuda
GREECE
Probable team: (4-3-3)
1-Kostas Chalkias 38 30 0
15-Vasilis Torosidis 26 44 6
8-Avraam Papadopoulos 28 33 0
19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos 23 28 0
20-Jose Holebas 27 4 0
2-Giannis Maniatis 25 9 0
21-Kostas Katsouranis 32 91 9
10-Giorgos Karagounis 35 117 8
18-Sotiris Ninis 22 19 2
17-Fanis Gekas 32 58 21
7-Giorgos Samaras 27 54 7
Also available:
13-Michalis Sifakis 27 12 0
12-Alexandros Tzorvas 29 16 0
3-Giorgos Tzavellas 24 5 0
5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos 20 8 3
4-Stelios Malezas 27 2 0
23-Giannis Fetfatzidis 21 13 3
16-Giorgos Fotakis 30 10 2
6-Grigoris Makos 25 11 0
22-Kostas Fortounis 19 3 0
14-Dimitris Salpigidis 30 56 7
9-Nikos Liberopoulos 37 75 13
11-Kostas Mitroglou 24 11 0
COACH: Fernando Santos
Previous meetings:
22/05/63 Fr Poland 4 Greece 0 Warsaw
16/10/63 Fr Greece 3 Poland 1 Athens
15/05/74 Fr Poland 2 Greece 0 Warsaw
6/05/76 Fr Greece 1 Poland 0 Athens
5/04/78 Fr Poland 5 Greece 2 Poznan
17/10/84 WCQ Poland 3 Greece 1 Zabrze
19/10/85 WCQ Greece 1 Poland 4 Athens
15/10/86 ECQ Poland 2 Greece 1 Poznan
29/04/87 ECQ Greece 1 Poland 0 Athens
5/09/89 Fr Poland 3 Greece 0 Warsaw
19/12/90 Fr Greece 1 Poland 2 Volos
23/03/94 Fr Greece 0 Poland 0 Thessaloniki
29/05/04 Fr Poland 1 Greece 0 Szczecin
12/08/09 Fr Poland 2 Greece 0 Bydgoszcz
29/03/11 Fr Greece 0 Poland 0 Larissa
Played: 15
Poland 10 wins
Greece 3 wins
Draws 2
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, ECQ = European Championship qualifier, Fr = Friendly
Group A P W D L F A Pts
Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Next fixtures:
June 8
Russia v Czech Republic, Wroclaw (1845)
June 12
Greece v Czech Republic, Wroclaw (1600)
Poland v Russia, Warsaw (1845)
June 16
Greece v Russia, Warsaw (1845)
Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw (1845) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
