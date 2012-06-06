Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
WARSAW, June 6 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 Group A match between Poland and Greece at the National Stadium:
* Poland and Greece have not met in a competitive international for more than 25 years, the last such encounter being played in April 1987 when the Greeks won 1-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Athens.
* This is the first time Poland and Greece have met in the finals of a major tournament. The Poles have won three of four meetings with Greece in qualifying groups.
* Hosts Poland are unbeaten in their last five matches leading into the tournament and have clean sheets in all the last four. Since losing at home to France in a friendly almost exactly a year ago, they have lost just one of 11 games.
* Poland have only reached the European Championship finals once before. They qualified for the 2008 tournament in Austria and Switzerland but went out in the group stage without winning a match.
* Greece have not beaten Poland in five meetings, all friendlies, since their 1987 victory in Athens. They have failed to score in the last four.
* Greece, playing in their third Euro finals, were surprise champions on their debut in Portugal in 2004 but went home without a point at the last edition in 2008. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.