WARSAW, June 6 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 Group A match between Poland and Greece at the National Stadium:

* Poland and Greece have not met in a competitive international for more than 25 years, the last such encounter being played in April 1987 when the Greeks won 1-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Athens.

* This is the first time Poland and Greece have met in the finals of a major tournament. The Poles have won three of four meetings with Greece in qualifying groups.

* Hosts Poland are unbeaten in their last five matches leading into the tournament and have clean sheets in all the last four. Since losing at home to France in a friendly almost exactly a year ago, they have lost just one of 11 games.

* Poland have only reached the European Championship finals once before. They qualified for the 2008 tournament in Austria and Switzerland but went out in the group stage without winning a match.

* Greece have not beaten Poland in five meetings, all friendlies, since their 1987 victory in Athens. They have failed to score in the last four.

* Greece, playing in their third Euro finals, were surprise champions on their debut in Portugal in 2004 but went home without a point at the last edition in 2008. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)