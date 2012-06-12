WARSAW, June 12 Alan Dzagoyev's glancing header gave Russia a 1-0 halftime lead over co-hosts Poland in their Euro 2012 Group A match on Tuesday.

Dzagoyev met Andrei Arshavin's teasing, curling free kick on 37 minutes after Russia, who thrashed the Czech Republic 4-1 in their tournament opener, had withstood early Polish pressure.

Poland dominated the opening 20 minutes with Sebastian Boenisch denied from close range by a fine block from keeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev, and Robert Lewandowski, who scored in Poland's 1-1 draw against Greece, sent a left-foot volley whistling narrowly over the bar.

In the first major flashpoint of the tournament, violence flared before the match with riot police firing teargas and rubber bullets at Polish and Russian fans who fought bloody running battles on the streets of Warsaw.

In the earlier Group A game, the Czech Republic secured their first win of the tournament by beating Greece 2-1 in Wroclaw. (Editing by Ed Osmond)