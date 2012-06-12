By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 12
WARSAW, June 12 Alan Dzagoyev's glancing header
gave Russia a 1-0 halftime lead over co-hosts Poland in their
Euro 2012 Group A match on Tuesday.
Dzagoyev met Andrei Arshavin's teasing, curling free kick on
37 minutes after Russia, who thrashed the Czech Republic 4-1 in
their tournament opener, had withstood early Polish pressure.
Poland dominated the opening 20 minutes with Sebastian
Boenisch denied from close range by a fine block from keeper
Vyacheslav Malafeyev, and Robert Lewandowski, who scored in
Poland's 1-1 draw against Greece, sent a left-foot volley
whistling narrowly over the bar.
In the first major flashpoint of the tournament, violence
flared before the match with riot police firing teargas and
rubber bullets at Polish and Russian fans who fought bloody
running battles on the streets of Warsaw.
In the earlier Group A game, the Czech Republic secured
their first win of the tournament by beating Greece 2-1 in
Wroclaw.
