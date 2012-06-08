WARSAW, June 8 Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of Euro 2012 with a superbly taken header to give Poland a 1-0 halftime lead over Greece who were reduced to 10 men just before the break in a lively opening Group A match on Friday.

Lewandowski scored with a downard header that bounced high into the net past flailing Greek goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias after 17 minutes at the National Stadium.

Greece's miserable half got worse just before it ended when Spanish referee Carlos Velasco Carballo harshly sent off defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos for a second yellow card. They also lost defender Avraam Papadopoulos through injury.

Poland, spurred on by a passionate home crowd, carried the game to Greece from the kick off, dominating possession and also going close to scoring on three other occasions. Greece's only real chance was an early header from Fanis Gekas. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)