WARSAW, June 8 Robert Lewandowski scored the
first goal of Euro 2012 with a superbly taken header to give
Poland a 1-0 halftime lead over Greece who were reduced to 10
men just before the break in a lively opening Group A match on
Friday.
Lewandowski scored with a downard header that bounced high
into the net past flailing Greek goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias
after 17 minutes at the National Stadium.
Greece's miserable half got worse just before it ended when
Spanish referee Carlos Velasco Carballo harshly sent off
defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos for a second yellow card.
They also lost defender Avraam Papadopoulos through injury.
Poland, spurred on by a passionate home crowd, carried the
game to Greece from the kick off, dominating possession and also
going close to scoring on three other occasions. Greece's only
real chance was an early header from Fanis Gekas.
